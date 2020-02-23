|
|
Daniel J.H. Reiss
Dan Reiss died peacefully in Seattle on February 3 after a short illness, surrounded by his wife, Kathryn; his three daughters, Amy Reiss, Abbie Anderson, and Shelley Reiss; and his daughter-in-law, Sally Anderson. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Bradley Stevens; his stepsons, David and Daniel Battis; his grandson, Tristan Lovell; and his first wife, Shirley Reiss.
Dan was born in 1934 in Quincy, Illinois, to Rev. Arthur and Mrs. Viola Reiss. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Architecture at Washington University in St. Louis, where he met his first wife, Shirley Ross. They married in 1960 and settled in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle, where they raised their daughters, and parted in 1979. Dan married Kathryn Battis in 1984. Together they enjoyed travel and their many friendships, and over the years owned homes in the San Juans, Hawaii, and England. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Cascade Bicycle Club. He was president of the Eastlake Community Council in 1983. His design of the Sycamore Home near Issaquah was the Seattle Times/AIA Home of the Month in January, 1968.
Dan will be remembered by friends and family for his love of the outdoors (especially biking, cross-country skiing, canoeing and hiking), travel, movies, books and poetry, and the music of Bobby Short, June Christy and Peter Allen. As well as designing under his own name, he worked for Northwest architects Gene Zema, Fred Bassetti, and Ralph Anderson. We will all miss him and the creativity and sense of humor that defined his life.
A memorial gathering is planned. The family invites gifts to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020