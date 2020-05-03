|
Daniel John Goodland Mcgerr
September 12, 1956 ~ April 11, 2020
When I first emerged, the umbilical cord was wrapped around my neck and I've been hanging in there ever since. I met my maker in 1975 when I went to a listen to a speaker. The speaker's name was Calvin Jones, he was a former football player at the UW, and I decided in that moment to follow Christ. One thing I said when I did jail ministry is, "you are confined by these bars, I am confined by this body". Another line I used in jail ministry is 'When the Son sets you free, you are free indeed'. MS has done a lot to me, but it didn't keep me out of jail for good reasons not for bad ones.
My faith line is, "I survived 12 years of Catholic School and Wheaton College and I still believe". I'm thankful I can still speak as some people with Multiple Sclerosis cannot. I have three aggravating sisters that are relatively nice: Jan McGerr, Teresa Wylie, Joenne McGerr (I'm laughing at my sick joke) and my brother Tom McGerr. I have a ton of relatively awesome nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. And I had a very pretty girl from Hawaii (passed 4/2019), Gale who is my Hot Hawaiian Honey. Gale said that, "MS stands for Much Shit", I say it has nothing to do with PMS". Known for my sick humor, also known as Danisms I learned to laugh not to cry. "I am Free Indeed".
