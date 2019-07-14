Home

J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
7045 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
7045 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
7045 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA
Daniel Joseph "Danny" Bray


1925 - 2019
Daniel Joseph BRAY

"Danny"

November 24, 1925 ~ June 27, 2019

Daniel Joseph Bray age 93 passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at his residence in Bowling Green KY.

The Dublin, Ireland native was the son of the late Andrew Bray and Margaret Hanley Bray. He was preceded in death by one daughter Roseanne Bray, one great-granddaughter Eva Waldron, two brothers Frank Bray (Sibeal, who survives) Edward Bray (Patricia), three sisters Maureen Fitzpatrick (Phillip), Una Davis (John) and Greta Hoare (Joseph).

He is survived by his wife Helen Bray, one sister Eileen Hofner and one brother Leo Bray (Ita), sons Danny E. Bray, Richard J. Bray (Geri), John P. Bray and Matt Williams (Susan), daughters Kathleen Bray, Theresa Bray & Theresa Fulton, 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Danny was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Irish Heritage Club, Carpenters Union Local #41, the American Legion, & the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Rosary at 7:00 PM, Monday July 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7045 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98033. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Community Services, St. Jude's, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
