Daniel Kuhn



Beloved son and grandson, husband and father, friend to many - passed away June 26, 2019, in his Bothell home. He was born December 5, 1981, the son of Donald and Cheryl Kuhn of Portland. The family moved in 1986 to Redmond where Daniel attended Horace Mann Elementary, Inglemoor High School and Shoreline Community College. In 2012, Daniel married Minette Racz of Kirkland. They had two sons, Carson and James, 8 and 4, both as bright and inquisitive as their dad. Daniel worked primarily in hospitality and customer service at various Seattle restaurants and Century Link Field.



He is predeceased by his father and survived by his wife Minette, his children Carson and James, his mother Cheryl Kuhn of Bellevue, his grandmother Evelyn Addcox, and a large extended family. Private interment at Novelty Hill and a future memorial service are through Chapel of the Resurrection. See obituary:



https://chapel.cedarpark.org/ Published in The Seattle Times from July 5 to July 6, 2019