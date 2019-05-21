Daniel Lemonidis



It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Daniel Lemonidis on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 36. He leaves behind his wife, SaNni and kids. Daniel was an outstanding and devoted father. As their primary caregiver, his influence in their lives will be irreplaceable.



Daniel was born on June 23, 1982 to Pat Reed and Paul Lemonidis and grew up with his brother, Chris, in Lake Chelan Washington. He was a very talented woodworker and well-respected carpenter in the community.



Daniel leaves behind his wife, SaNni, and their three children Logan (10), Lucca Bella (6), and Lux (3). He is survived by his brother Chris Lemonidis, his mother, Patricia Banks, stepfather, Wendell Reed, Uncle Jerald Banks and extended family and friends.



Service will be at Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption



Friday, May 24th at 11:00am. Published in The Seattle Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019