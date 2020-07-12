Daniel Neil McCullem



Daniel Neil McCullem passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was born on October 7th, 1932. Dan was the last of 12 children born to Mary and Philip McCullem of Port Townsend, WA. He is survived by four daughters; Dana, Kimberly, Jill, and Mary, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.



He graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1951. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and was active for eight years. Following his time in the Air Force, he was in the insurance business from 1960-1986. Dan then made a bold move in 1986 and bought a fast food restaurant; "Danny's Wonder Freeze" in Pike Place Market. He enjoyed meeting the people at the market and made many friends there. He was an original member of the Seattle Athletic Club & spent much of his time there.



Over his lifetime, Dan loved to golf, fish, and dance. In his later years he enjoyed ballroom dancing and was quite good at it. He was also a faithful participant in AA and was a regular member of several meetings throughout the week. He supported others at the AA meetings, but helped others he met on the street, as well. Dan loved to tell jokes, some really funny, and some maybe not so funny, but he always got a kick out of telling them.



In his final days, his daughters were by his side to support and love him. His favorite saying was "You take life on life's terms."



A private gathering will be held and his ashes scattered in the Puget Sound area.



