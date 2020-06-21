Daniel Theodore Geballe



Daniel Theodore Geballe passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020, in Kirkland, Washington. He spent his last few days peacefully and comfortably, surrounded by much of his large family. Dan was born in Seattle, Washington on June 2, 1948, into the family of Ronald and Marjorie Geballe. He was the fourth of eight children. He attended Wedgwood Elementary, Eckstein Junior High, and Roosevelt High School. He earned a BA in mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley, and in 1980, an MS in computer science at the University of Washington.



His childhood was a blend of science and unique ingenuity, animated by influences from Loren Eiseley to James Thurber and Stan Freberg. He invented innumerable games and made up songs and characters for himself and his brothers and sisters to inhabit. Dan's unstoppable curiosity and creativity delighted his parents and inspired his siblings and friends.



From early on, Dan was fascinated by nature. At his request, his fifth birthday cake read "Happy Birthday to Kitty Duck Worm Caterpillar" - his favorite animals at that time. His bedroom was a zoo; home by turns to an ant farm, a snake, a rat, a terrarium, and multiple aquariums. It contained a geology exhibit housing his rock and mineral collection, and an amateur but sophisticated weather station. He always loved a good snowstorm.



Dan's preoccupation with natural science was a theme throughout his life, but he also had a strong artistic impulse. He drew both natural and man-made scenes. He played violin as a child and adolescent and took up guitar and voice in his twenties. He composed many lovely songs and lyrics. In later life, he found music an avenue for conveying the thoughts and emotions of some of the characters in the fiction he wrote.



Dan worked in software development and lived in Seattle, Woodinville, and Kirkland. He raised three boys, Abram, Jacob, and Gabriel, with his then-wife Susan Handa Geballe. He was a devoted father and as a longtime basketball fan, he coached his sons' basketball teams. He loved playing in a weekly game with his brothers, sons, and nephews.



Dan was able to retire early and devote himself to his scientific and mathematical theorizing, his music, and especially his writing. Over the last two decades, Dan became very concerned with the effects of global warming, and many of the choices he made about his lifestyle and writings were informed by what he saw as threats to the world of his children and future generations. He very much wanted not only to limit his climate imprint but also to do something significant to mitigate it and draw attention to the importance of individuals taking action in their own lives.



Dan was a focused and insightful listener who truly wanted to understand the views of whomever he was talking to. He deeply believed he should contribute to making the world a better place to live in. We will forever respect and admire his optimistic attempts to fulfill his mission, and miss him as a father, a brother, an uncle, and a friend.



Dan is survived by his sons Abram, Jacob (Stacey), and Gabriel, his siblings Margaret, Tom (Carole), Leslie (Neal Evans), Bob (Margaret Kirk), Jonathan (Karin Coonrod Geballe), Emily (John Lockhart), Tony (Elisa Corona Aguilar), and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family, and friends. The family would especially like to thank the staff at EvergreenHealth Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care.



At Dan's request, memorial gifts in his name may be made to KCTS TV, KUOW Radio, the Woodland Park Zoo, and the International Rescue Committee.



