Daniel Thomas Dennehy
Daniel passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 surrounded by close family and friends. He was born December 20, 1957 in Killeen, Texas.
He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 28 years; his sons, Michael and Eamon; his mother, Marilyn; sisters, Maureen O'Connor (John) and Sheila Ober (Kevin); brothers, Denis (Rennie) and Brian (Molly); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Michael and his brother, Michael.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00 am
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
732 18th Ave E., Seattle, 98112
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019