Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
732 18th Ave E.
Seattle, WA
View Map
Daniel Thomas Dennehy


1957 - 2019
Daniel Thomas Dennehy Obituary
Daniel Thomas Dennehy

Daniel passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 surrounded by close family and friends. He was born December 20, 1957 in Killeen, Texas.

He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 28 years; his sons, Michael and Eamon; his mother, Marilyn; sisters, Maureen O'Connor (John) and Sheila Ober (Kevin); brothers, Denis (Rennie) and Brian (Molly); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Michael and his brother, Michael.

A Funeral Mass will be held on

Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00 am

St. Joseph's Catholic Church

732 18th Ave E., Seattle, 98112

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

To read the full funeral notice go to harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
