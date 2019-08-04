Home

Daniel Waring Edwards, 61, of Seattle, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 to lung cancer.

Dan, born August 1, 1957, was the youngest of three sons including Jeff and Tom Edwards, of parents Glenn R. Edwards and Gloria M. Edwards (Steen). Dan grew up in West Seattle where he was baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church and where he graduated in 1975 from West Seattle High School.

Dan is survived by his father, Glenn R. Edwards, the mother of his children, Maria Edwards (Arellano), daughters Holly Benson (Urquhart), Justine Skillings (Edwards), and son Jansen Edwards with whom his most cherished moments on this earth were spent.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 77 hall, located at 19415 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188, starting at 2:30 PM. Snacks and light refreshments will be provided.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
