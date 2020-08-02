Danielle Parshall



Danielle (Cameron) Parshall of Clearview, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer.



Danielle was born in Seattle to Daniel and Dorothy (Kuchenreuther) Cameron on December 26, 1944. Her father served in the Washington State Patrol, eventually as Lt. Col. in charge of all field troopers, so Danielle lived in various parts of Washington during her childhood, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1963. She attended Western Washington University graduating with a degree in English and Math in 1967, and later earned her Masters in Education.



She met Richard (Dick) Parshall across the hall while they were teaching at Lynwood Jr. High in 1968, and they were married on August 17, 1969. They lived for 15 years in Bothell, where they started their family, and then moved to Clearview where they shared their love and lives and found a new passion together in growing, hybridizing, and selling dahlias. Danielle ran their small business, Clearview Dahlias, until she fell ill with cancer in 2019.



Danielle was a lifelong teacher. She started her career at North Thurston School District in 1967, moved to Edmonds School District in 1968 and taught at Lynnwood Jr. High from 1968 - 1982, and then spent the remainder of her career teaching math at Mountlake Terrace High School until 2010. She was well respected by her students and peers, touching thousands of lives during her career.



She loved growing dahlias with her husband, serving as Treasurer of the Snohomish County Dahlia Society for over 10 years and as a member of the classification committee for the American Dahlia Society for over 15 years. She made many close friends and traveled the country to visit dahlia shows. As part of their shared passion, Danielle and Dick hybridized over 60 new dahlia varieties with the "Clearview" prefix. Clearview Dahlias have won many prestigious awards both nationally and internationally and are recognized for their quality and beauty. Next spring her husband will introduce a new dahlia variety named "Clearview Danielle" in her honor.



Danielle is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Dorothy Cameron. She is survived by her husband, Dick Parshall, two children David Parshall and Daniel (Erin) Parshall, two grandchildren Cameron and Audrey Parshall, sister Debby (Ken) Krell, and her nieces Nicole Adams and Jennae Charlton.



Danielle loved spending time with her family and close friends, and will be greatly missed by those that knew her.



The family will have a private celebration of Danielle's life at a future date and request that if anyone wishes to remember Danielle beyond thoughts and prayers, they do so through acts of kindness or donations to either Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Northwest Harvest.



