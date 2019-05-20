|
|
Danielle Quinn McKay Scudder
Danielle "Dani" Quinn McKay Scudder, age 74, of Laupahoehoe Hawaii, passed away on April 4, 2019 in Hawaii. Dani was born in San Francisco, California; She was a Radiological Technologist, Nuclear Medicine Technologist and a Bone Densitometry Technologist. Dani started her career at Swedish Hospital later moving on to Ballard Hospital. Eventually Dani moved to the Big Island of Hawaii and worked at Hilo Hospital, Lucy Henriques Medical Center and Hawaii Radiological Associates. Dani also worked as a bus driver for Seattle Transit and Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council.
Dani is survived by Karen Heidenfeldt of Hawaii; nephew Emanuel Rodriquez of Seattle, Washington. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019