Danny Albert Fischer

Danny Albert Fischer, 63, passed away on July 23rd after a long battle with kidney cancer. His children and wife were by his side when he passed on. Born in Ellensburgh, WA, February 24, 1956, he was a lifelong, passionate fisherman, who was loved by many throughout the Great Pacific Northwest. Dan impacted and influenced many peoples' lives.

He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Mae Tyrrell, father Phil Fischer, and brother Marc Griffiths. His beloved dog Baby Girl is now by his side again in Heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Mary Fischer, daughter Carolyn Bleile (Jeff) and Danny Fischer, Jr. (Caleigh), sister Kelli Fischer and brother Richard Tyrrell (Marcy).

The service will be held at Lake City Presbyterian Church, 3841 NE 123rd St., Seattle, starting at 2:00pm, Saturday August 3rd. Big Fisch says ~ "Fish On!"

Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
