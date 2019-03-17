Resources More Obituaries for Danny Miles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Danny W. Miles

Obituary Condolences Flowers Danny W. Miles



We are heartbroken to share that Danny W. Miles, of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2019, at the age of 62. Danny was born to Joe G. and Geraldine Miles on December 7, 1956, in Burns, OR. He was raised in Seattle, WA, with his two brothers Joe Edward and James. Early on Danny was active in scouting and earned his Eagle Scout Award. Danny graduated from Glacier High School in 1975 and continued his education earning a mechanical engineering degree from Washington State University in 1980.



Danny started his career at Snohomish County PUD right out of college. He worked as an engineer for 39 years beginning with the Jackson Hydroelectric Project in Sultan, WA and later as a Principal Engineer, passionately involved in the construction of three additional hydroelectric projects. Danny thoroughly loved his job and most recently was overseeing construction at the future site of the PUD's Arlington, WA. Microgrid.



Danny married Janet Barnes in 2009 and together they enjoyed traveling, visiting family and adopting Boston Terriers through dog rescue organizations. In Danny's spare time he also enjoyed astronomy and photography, traveling to Hawaii for the planet Venus transit across the sun and to Idaho for the total solar eclipse. Danny also enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical.



Danny is survived by his wife, Janet, mother Geraldine of Kent, WA, brothers Joe Edward (Elizabeth) of Kent, WA and James (JJ), of Gig Harbor, WA, nieces Aimee Viola (Mike) of Washington, DC., Emily Backman (Kyle) of Tacoma, WA and Janna Miles of Gig Harbor, WA, along with numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe G. Miles and several aunts and uncles.



Danny was known for his infectious warm smile, quick laugh and the twinkle in his eye. He was a kind friend, a beautiful soulmate, and an enthusiastic explorer hiking with friends to old mining sites. He loved the Lord and his life was a testimony to his belief in Christ.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Danny will be held at 11 am on March 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7215 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries