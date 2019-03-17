Resources More Obituaries for Danuska Stejskal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Danuska Stejskal

April 7, 1925 - December 31, 2018



Danuska "Dana" Stejskal enjoyed 93 years of life, passing away peacefully in her home in West Seattle on 31 December 2018, surrounded by her family.



Dana was born in Poruba u Orlova in the former Czechoslovakia to the late Frantisek Vymetal and Zofie Vymetalova. Shortly after World War II, Dana and her husband, Ladislav M. Stejskal, immigrated to Norway and in 1952 to the United States.



Dana worked as a decorator, specializing in underglass piecework at Stavangerflint A/S, an earthenware factory producing pottery tableware in Stavanger, Norway. While raising her children, Dana trained in dressmaking and window design, and later worked as an accountant at Corroon and Black in Seattle.



Dana filled her days working in her cherished garden, always designing an explosion of colour throughout the yard. She was a whiz with the needle, being an avid seamstress and quilter. One of her greatest joys was making exquisitely designed quilts, all patiently quilted by hand.



Spending time in the outdoors was an important activity for Dana. She was an accomplished mountaineer, ascending to the top of Mount Baker in 1962. She loved skiing, camping and hiking, beachcombing and travelling around the world. She was an avid reader and was always keen to continuously learn as much as possible.



Dana was predeceased by her loving husband Ladislav in 2006 and by her sister, Kveta, in 2016. Her three children Helena Ray and husband Bill Ray of Bremerton, Iva Stejskal of Perth, Australia and Ladd Stejskal Jr. and wife Joan Stejskal of Issaquah, and her two grandsons, Shaun Ray and Alexander Stejskal, survive her.



Dana was able to live independently in her home and passed away looking at her beloved Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound. She gave her family a strong sense of heritage through her Czech language, cooking and storytelling. She retained her impish smile and remained gracious, creative and stubborn to the end.



She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



A celebration of Dana's life will be held in early spring in the garden of her home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St Jude Children's Hospital or Homeward Pet Shelter in Woodinville. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019