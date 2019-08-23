|
Daphne Theresa Jaeger Dempsey
Family, friends, fun, flowers, goodies and of course her jokes - Daphne shared her love of life with all. Born 10-22-1921 in Smithton, Tasmania, Australia to Theresa (Staeheli) Jaeger and Frank Jaeger. The lone girl with five burly boys. She married Bob Dempsey in 1952 and for over 60 years they used the Kenmore/Bothell area as home base for boating, RVing, woodworking and gathering for over 60 years. She worked and built lifelong friendships at Transamerica Title. She is survived by her cat Tuppy, loving Jaeger family and friends in Australia, her USA Staeheli family and D&I, BFF's: M&CP, R&D, S, M&M, J, D, M and others. A special thanks to Berari's and Dr. A. Apodaca for giving us six more years with our Daphne. Remembrances to:
Northshore Senior Center, Bothell WA.
