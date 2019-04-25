Home

Darius Alexander Schwarz

Darius Alexander Schwarz Obituary
Darius Alexander

Schwarz

A good friend described Darius Schwarz as a "hurricane of puppies." Darius passed away in his sleep March 6, 2018 at 36 years old. He is remembered as a good friend, a loving son, a true Buckeye and kind, gentle and generous man.

Darius was born in Pomona, California July 28, 1981. He graduated cum laude from The Ohio State University in 2004 and attended the University of Washington in public relations. He lived in Portland and Seattle, where he worked for the Washington State Attorney General's Office media office and then went out on his own as a freelance marketing and public relations consultant. He is survived by his parents, Kathleen and Adolf Schwarz of Coupeville, Washington, his sister Alexis Caballero (Rene) and grandmother Joan Pastrick, of California. Memorial donations can be made in Darius' name to the Coupeville PTA (6 South Main St, Coupeville, WA 98239) or to your local PTA to support students and teachers in their classrooms.

Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
