Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First Christian Church
495 E. Bakerview Rd.
Bellingham, WA
Darleen Fitzpatrick Page Obituary
Darleen Fitzpatrick Page

Darleen passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at her home in Bellingham after a nearly 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born May 6, 1939 in Renton, WA to Stanley and Grace Fitzpatrick, she graduated from Renton High School in 1957 and obtained her BA and MA in education from WWU.

She is survived by husband of 60 years, Cloid (Chuck) Page, children, Jody, Connie and Curt Page, granddaughter Ashleigh Albert and 3 great grandchildren as well as siblings Nora Harrington, Laura Bronson, Stan and Steve Fitzpatrick.

Memorial is at First Christian

Church, Bellingham, 12/6, 1:00 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
