Darlene Brody
May 17, 1940 ~ April 12, 2019
Darlene Alice (LaPorte) Brody passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Darlene was married in 1960 to the love of her life, Ross Brody, who preceded her in death in 2011. Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Linnea Brody and Lisa Brody (Thomas Myers) and two granddaughters, Chloe and Sorrel Myers. Special thanks to Daystar Retirement Village in West Seattle and all of the staff who cared for Darlene.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019