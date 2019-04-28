Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Brody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Brody

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Brody Obituary
Darlene Brody

May 17, 1940 ~ April 12, 2019

Darlene Alice (LaPorte) Brody passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Darlene was married in 1960 to the love of her life, Ross Brody, who preceded her in death in 2011. Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Linnea Brody and Lisa Brody (Thomas Myers) and two granddaughters, Chloe and Sorrel Myers. Special thanks to Daystar Retirement Village in West Seattle and all of the staff who cared for Darlene.

Please sign the guest book at

www.bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.