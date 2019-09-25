Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Hills Baptist Church
506 140th Avenue SE
Bellevue, WA
Darlene Lenore Sweeney


1939 - 2019
Darlene Lenore Sweeney Obituary
Darlene Lenore Sweeney

Darlene Sweeney, of Redmond, Washington, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Evergreen Healthcare Hospice facility in Kirkland, Washington. She was 80. Her brother Larry, his wife Mary, and Darlene's dear friend, Twila, were by her side.

Darlene was born January 28, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Lawrence "Larry" and Isabel Lenore "Lee" Sweeney. Her family moved to Clyde Hill in 1951 and she graduated from Bellevue High School in 1956. After graduating, she worked as a secretary until she married Ronald Dengel in 1960 and became a mother and homemaker. They first lived in Bellevue and then Issaquah. They had 3 children together: Russell (born 1961), Scott (born 1963), and Denise (born 1964). After their separation in 1988, Darlene acquired a Redmond condominium on Lake Sammamish where she lived until 2013 when she moved to The Fairwinds, a senior living community in Redmond Washington.

Darlene enjoyed music, playing the piano and singing in the local Sweet Adelines chorus. She took art classes and floral arranging and created lovely paintings and flower arrangements. She was an active member of the Lake Hills Baptist Church in Bellevue and enjoyed group bible study.

Survivors include her brother Larry Sweeney and his wife Mary of Portola Valley, CA, two nephews and their families, and six cousins. She was preceded in death by her three children, Russell Dengel in 1986, Scott Dengel in 1981, and Denise Dengel in 2017.

A memorial service will be held at

11:00 a.m. on October 19, 2019 at Lake Hills Baptist Church, 506 140th Avenue SE, Bellevue, WA 98005. Friends and family are invited to share memories and sign the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
