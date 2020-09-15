1/1
Darlene Marion Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Marion Cox (nee Johnson)

Oct. 15, 1933 ~ Sept. 12, 2020

Darlene will be remembered as a feisty and fierce woman who did it "her way". The only girl in a family of 5 boys paved the way for Darlene's determination and tenacity. She smiled big, laughed hard and never shied away from giving her opinion or advice. Growing up in Walla Walla, she dreamed of the big city and in 1957 she embarked on a career as a legal secretary in Seattle. She started her own business in the late 1970's, volunteered at election precincts, joined a tutoring program for young children and never one to sit still, began writing and published four books from 2008 to 2014. Her favorite home away from home was the cabin in Clearwood. She leaves behind her long-time partner William Brandenburg of Seattle, brother John Johnson of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Charles Cox of Dallas, Texas, son Dean Hamper of Milton Freewater, Oregon, daughter Kelly Cunningham of Seattle, 5 grandchildren (Charles Cox Jr., Amber Tomson, Michael Cunningham, Katie Lyons and Daniel Rae), 5 great-grandchildren, (Caleb and Elliotte Grace Cunningham, Avery and Rowyn Rae, Olivia Lyons) and one dutiful dog, Pretzel. We would like to thank Providence Hospice of Seattle. At Darlene's request donations may be sent to the Salvation Army or Shriners Hospital.

Please sign Darlene's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved