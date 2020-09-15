Darlene Marion Cox (nee Johnson)
Oct. 15, 1933 ~ Sept. 12, 2020
Darlene will be remembered as a feisty and fierce woman who did it "her way". The only girl in a family of 5 boys paved the way for Darlene's determination and tenacity. She smiled big, laughed hard and never shied away from giving her opinion or advice. Growing up in Walla Walla, she dreamed of the big city and in 1957 she embarked on a career as a legal secretary in Seattle. She started her own business in the late 1970's, volunteered at election precincts, joined a tutoring program for young children and never one to sit still, began writing and published four books from 2008 to 2014. Her favorite home away from home was the cabin in Clearwood. She leaves behind her long-time partner William Brandenburg of Seattle, brother John Johnson of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Charles Cox of Dallas, Texas, son Dean Hamper of Milton Freewater, Oregon, daughter Kelly Cunningham of Seattle, 5 grandchildren (Charles Cox Jr., Amber Tomson, Michael Cunningham, Katie Lyons and Daniel Rae), 5 great-grandchildren, (Caleb and Elliotte Grace Cunningham, Avery and Rowyn Rae, Olivia Lyons) and one dutiful dog, Pretzel. We would like to thank Providence Hospice of Seattle. At Darlene's request donations may be sent to the Salvation Army or Shriners Hospital.
