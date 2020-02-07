|
Darlyne Esther Price
Darlyne was born on April 29, 1937 to Haldor and Esther Julson in Valley City, North Dakota. The oldest of three, the family came west and settled in the Des Moines area near Seattle. She graduated from Highline High School. During high school, she met the dashing Gary Price and the rest is history. They were married in April 1958. She worked at a bank until their son Jeffrey was born in August 1966.
Gary and Darlyne would go on to own the Factoria Pub in Bellevue for 7 years, where she did the books and made sure things were done right. They enjoyed many glasses of wine talking to the regulars there, people they made feel welcome every day. After they sold the pub, they retired to their place in Cle Elum on the river, where they continued to enjoy many glasses of wine, games of bingo in town, visits from friends and the occasional road trip to Reno.
They were only semi-retired though, because they helped out their son and daughter-in-law Chris with their own bar in Seattle, covering for days off and making sure things were still done right. There was nothing they wouldn't do or give for someone who needed it and family came first. They could not have been more proud or loved us more and we are forever grateful.
Darlyne was a fan of creased jeans and ironed sheets, precisely set tables and family photographs. She used to say we'd be glad for those photos when she was gone and she was right. She collected angels of all kinds and those little village houses that Gary bought her -
she set up a whole town at Christmas. She let Gary do the cooking and pretend not to hear her even though he had his hearing aids in.
Darlyne started to forget little things at first. Where she put something or that she just asked you if you wanted a Coke 5 minutes ago. Tell the same stories over and over. Then it was people she hadn't seen in a while. She would say "Oh, I have some memory problems" and apologize. She knew us until maybe a year ago.
Alzheimer's is a cruel mistress. They were robbed of what should have been their golden years, because she was easily confused and had a hard time in new places. No more trips, no more bingo, no more helping at the bar in Seattle. So a message to those of us left: while you can, take the trip. Enjoy friends. See the show, buy the thing. Make it count.
After Gary died in March, she declined quickly, as one might expect. It was not an easy road. She found peace on February 5, 2020. She is survived by her son's family - Jeff, Chris, grandkids Emma and Dean - her sister JoAnn and brother-in-law Pat Enyeart, and brother Hal Julson. Whatever you believe happens after death, we'd like to think she and Gary are again sharing a glass of wine.
No services are planned. The family will spread their ashes together on a sunny summer day.
