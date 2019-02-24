Resources More Obituaries for Daron Morris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daron George Morris

Daron George Morris, a skilled public defender, social justice advocate and father of three children, died February 15, 2019 after losing his struggle with depression.



Daron was born in Stamford, Connecticut on December 28, 1972, the first son of George Presbury Morris and Regina Gober Morris. Daron's father worked in corporate finance and the family (including his younger brother James Michael Morris) led a peripatetic existence throughout his childhood living in: Topeka, Kansas; Chappaqua, New York; Sao Paolo, Brazil, Mexico City, Mexico; and Madrid, Spain.



Daron graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York in 1991 and from the University of Michigan in 1995 with a degree in Philosophy. He received his Juris Doctor from New York University in 1998. Shortly thereafter he became a public defender in New York City.



In 2001, Daron moved to Seattle, Washington to continue his career as a public defender. He started at The Defender Association (TDA), where he met fellow attorney and his future wife, Laurie Kathleen Fall. The two married in 2004 and have three children, Isabella (11), Miles (9), and Clara (7). Laurie died after a long battle with a rare form of cancer in 2014.



Daron served in many roles while at TDA: advocate, mentor, trial supervisor, training supervisor and eventually its Deputy Director. His colleagues at TDA were his friends, fellow warriors for justice and compatriots.



Daron was passionate about social justice, particularly criminal justice reform. In 2018, with a sincere hope to make meaningful change in the criminal justice system, he announced his candidacy for King County Prosecuting Attorney. Daron recognized the limits his illness placed on him and elected to withdraw from the race when his depression worsened. He never regretted running or being a voice for reform.



In 2018, Daron asked his partner Melissa Bennett to make a family with him and the children. They were to be married this summer. Melissa helped Daron throughout his illness.



Daron had a love of travel rooted in his experience overseas as a child. In his teenage years, he found meaning in the music of Bob Dylan, which he maintained throughout his adult life. He enjoyed downhill skiing, biking and pickup basketball. He was an active volunteer in his community and for at-risk individuals.



Daron is survived by his three children, fiance;e, father and brother.



The family will hold a small, private remembrance. Donations for Daron's children may be made to the Morris Children Education Fund. Any checks should be written to Gordon & Saunders, PLLC, with MCEF in the subject line, and sent to 1000 2nd Avenue, Suite 3140, Seattle, WA 98104.



"May you build a ladder to the stars, and climb every rung, May you stay forever young."



