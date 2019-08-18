Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
(360) 659-3711
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Marysville, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrel Riechel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrel Lee Riechel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrel Lee Riechel Obituary
Darrel Lee Riechel

Darrel Lee Riechel passed away

Sunday 4 August 2019 in Everett Washington. Born 22 July 1936 in Portland, OR, Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Patricia; sons Jeff (Deanna, grandsons Garren and Lance) and Jay (Karen).

After spending his youth in Portland, Lee turned an Electrical Engineering Degree from Oregon State University into a 36 year career with Boeing in Seattle. His expertise in Avionics System Design became highly recognized and respected.

Lee's wide-ranging interests included a love of the outdoors, motorcycling, ham radio, science fiction, hiking, and a good Islay Scotch. He especially enjoyed serving Dunes City, OR with 18 years on its Planning Commission. But his first love after family was mineralogy, from which grew an outstanding mineral collection.

Lee will be remembered at memorial services held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marysville, WA on Friday August 23 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lee's name to the Outreach Fund of the Mineralogical Society Of America (www.minsocam.org).
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
Download Now