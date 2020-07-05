Darrell Alan Balthazor



Darrell Balthazor passed away on June 13, 2020 after enduring Lewy Body Dementia for over three years. His attitude during his illness was inspiring. He wanted to continue to live his life fully as long as he could and he did.



Darrell was born on August 13,



1943 to Eleanor and Ray Balthazor. He spent his early years in Anacortes living on the family farm with his brothers Don and Dave and his sister DiAnn. At Anacortes High School he played football, basketball and he was on the track team doing running and low hurdles. Darrell was active in student government.



After graduating from CWU in Ellensburg, WA Darrell started a 32 year career as a Special Education teacher. He taught elementary, junior high and high school as well as teaching for the U.S. Government in Germany and England for six years. Darrell taught at Franklin high School for 19 years and was Department head for Special Education in the Seattle School District for 20 years. His last two years of his career he was consulting teacher for 10 high schools in Seattle.



Darrell showed great love for his wife Nancy, sons Garth and Andrew and his three grandsons Hunter, Elijah and Simon. He enjoyed long friendships with many friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, cooking, gardening, listening to Jazz, and watching Mariner's games. Darrell played golf on the Men's Senior Golf Team at Harbour Pointe Golf Course while living in Mukilteo, Wa. He loved photography and created artistic photo-cards for friends and family.



Darrell was a loving, caring, kind, creative and inquisitive person. During retirement he volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Store for two years. He also volunteered at the Mill Creek Senior Center. Darrell was cared for at home for three years and then moved to the Brookdale Memory Care Community at Silver Lake in Everett, WA. Darrell received excellent care there for which his family is grateful to the staff. Darrell lived a long and wonderful life. He never felt sorry for himself during the last years. He left a lasting impression on people he knew and loved. His memory will live on.



Donations can be made in Darrell's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association - APDA.



A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



