Darrell Allen Devine
Darrell A. Devine, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away February 3, 2020 from cancer. He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on April 6, 1937 to Phil and Annette (Volland) Devine and moved to Seattle, Washington as a teenager. In 1955 he graduated from Cleveland High School where long-enduring friendships were forged and cherished his whole life.
Darrell married Kathryn Lovchik in 1965 and they were grateful to celebrate 54 years of marriage. They and their children were fortunate to spend special time together at Whidbey Island, traveling and celebrating events and holidays with family and extended family.
Darrell pursued a career in mortgage banking. He served as President for both Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Seattle Mortgage Bankers Association. Darrell and John Lovchik created Mortgage Equities, Inc., an enterprise they enjoyed as well as numerous fishing trips. Always generous with his knowledge, Darrell provided financial advice to many thankful family and friends over the years. He enjoyed working and continued to consult professionally into his 80s.
Darrell loved sports- participating in basketball and ice hockey in North Dakota and later in golf, fishing and some biking. He was a die-hard U.W. Husky fan who enjoyed attending or watching Husky games with friends and family.
Darrell was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Wells. He is survived by his brother, Doug (& Sandy) Devine, his wife, Kathy, his children, Andrea (& Norbert) Orth, and Chris Devine, his beloved grandchildren-Max Devine, Cameron Orth, Kendall Orth, and Zeek Devine- and many more "honorary" grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020