Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Monson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Gene Monson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darrell Gene Monson Obituary
Darrell Gene Monson

Darrell Gene Monson passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Darrell was born on March 21, 1952 in Glasgow, Montana.

Darrell will be remembered for his love of music, classic cars, fishing and crabbing with his buddies. He was quiet, caring, gentle, thoughtful, and above all, a loving husband, father and Popo.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Marcy, of nearly 42 years, children; Marisa (Russell), Kelsey (Aaron), Ryland, and Devin (Hannah); mother, Shirley; sister, Bev (John) Rothermel; 3 grandchildren, Olen, Nash and Daryl; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Ballard Elks

on Sunday, June 2nd at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.