Darrell Gene Monson
Darrell Gene Monson passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Darrell was born on March 21, 1952 in Glasgow, Montana.
Darrell will be remembered for his love of music, classic cars, fishing and crabbing with his buddies. He was quiet, caring, gentle, thoughtful, and above all, a loving husband, father and Popo.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Marcy, of nearly 42 years, children; Marisa (Russell), Kelsey (Aaron), Ryland, and Devin (Hannah); mother, Shirley; sister, Bev (John) Rothermel; 3 grandchildren, Olen, Nash and Daryl; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Ballard Elks
on Sunday, June 2nd at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019