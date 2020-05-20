Home

Darrell Wesley (Wes) Hahn

Darrell Wesley (Wes) Hahn

On Thursday, May 7th, 2020, Darrell Wesley (Wes) Hahn, born 5 August 1958, of Kirkland, WA and Newton, MA passed away peacefully at the age of 61. He is survived by his brothers Randy (Nancy) and Jeffrey (Carmen) Hahn. His parents, Leonard (Lenny) and Isabelle and his sister Wendy preceded him in death. Those close to Darrell will remember him for his avid love of Travel, Music, the Mariners and above all, his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by his family and all those whose life he touched. There will be no services at this time due to the national COVID crisis. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darrell's memory may be made to: Churchome, 9051 132nd Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98033
Published in The Seattle Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020
