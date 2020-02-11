Home

Darren Clark Stancik

Darren Clark Stancik Obituary
Darren Clark Stancik

Darren C. Stancik passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019, he was 54. Darren was born on October 22, 1965 to the parents of Kathryn Paula (Stancik) Cramer and Thomas Clark Stancik. Darren was raised by his mother and Bruce Cramer. Darren graduated from Sequim high school in 1984. Darren was a professional horse trainer, specializing in Reining, winning many titles in the National Reining Horse Association, and American Quarter Horse Association events. Darren was also a NRHA Professional judge. On Darren's time off he loved working in his shop with his son Dj on motorcycles, and racing vintage motocross. He also loved to spend time with his mom or call her about sports. Darren is survived by his wife Nancy, son Dj, mother Paula, sister Donna Elmore, sister Janelle Stancik, half brother Tom Stancik, step sister Cherri Anderson, and step brother Craig Cramer.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 11, 2020
