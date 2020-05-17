|
Darryll Ray Johnson
Darryll Ray Johnson was born December 26, 1942 in Hays, Kansas. He died April 8, 2020, of congestive heart failure, at home in Bellevue, WA.
Born to Melvin and Liona Watkins Johnson, Darryll was raised on the family farm west of Hoxie, Kansas. He was active in farming, hunting, sports and FFA.
He married Madeline Dreiling in June, 1963. They moved to Brookings, SD, in 1964, and attended South Dakota State. He graduated with a BA in 1968, a MA in 1970, and became Asst. Professor of Sociology at Yankton College. Two daughters were born in SD, Marlys and Amanda.
In 1975, they returned to Hoxie, Kansas, and farming. They divorced in 1977, and he decided to return to academia. In 1978, he married Cherry Patmon Wade, also from Hoxie, they combined two families with two daughters each, and moved to Bellevue, WA.
He started as a Graduate Assistant working at the UW, College of Forest Resources. Recruited to work for the National Park Service Cooperative Park Studies Unit (CPSU), headquartered at the UW, he led studies in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California. His career with NPS spanned 30 years. Many publications, many honors and awards.
His love of farming lasted through the years, even in an urban landscape. He grew great produce, gifting his bounty to family, friends, neighbors and the local food bank.
He loved to hunt. He hunted in the US, Canada, Africa and Argentina. An important part of his hunts was meeting people and learning about the culture of every place he visited. We always said that we didn't take vacations, we went on adventures! He enjoyed a good evening of rousing poker games, as part of a group that played together for almost 30 years. He loved watching football as a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks.
His greatest pride was his family. Raising four girls all close in age was not easy, but we made it! Every grandchild was considered an added blessing.
Darryll was preceded in death by his parents, and his eldest grandson, Andrew McConnell. He is survived by his wife, Cherry; four daughters, Marlys, Amanda (John), Robin and Melaney; six grandchildren and
one great-grandchild. Also survived by four siblings, Barbara, Richard (Diane), Roger (Ronda), and Robert (Marcia), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.
A memorial fund has been established in his name at the UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences Fund. You can donate by phone at 1-877-UW-GIFTS (1-877-894-4387). Or by mail: University of Washington, 4333 Brooklyn Ave. NE, Box 359505, Seattle, WA 98195-9505. Checks payable to University of Washington, and reference that this is a memorial gift in tribute to Darryll Johnson (FOREDI).
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020