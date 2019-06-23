Resources More Obituaries for Dave Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dave Hill Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dave Hill, Sr.



Dave Hill Sr., esteemed businessman, beloved father, grandfather, and friend died on Father's Day, June 16, 2019, from complications related to pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 79. Born in Springfield, Missouri to Dave and Eileen Hill in 1939, the family moved around a fair amount and Hill eventually moved west.



In the 50s, Hill attended Marquette University High School in Milwaukee and was a great athlete. He was recruited to play football but opted to participate in track and field at Idaho State University where he held records for many years in shotput and discus. He was one of the biggest men on campus at the time and often voted "Big Man on Campus" as well. While in college, Hill was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon social fraternity and the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity. He was president of the I Club and vice-president of his sophomore class. He also participated in ROTC. After graduating in 1962 from ISU, Hill accepted an ROTC commission and served for five years as a captain in the U.S. Army Infantry, including service in Vietnam for which he earned a Bronze Star and Air Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. In one notable assignment, Hill's platoon guarded two Nazi war generals at the famous Spandau Prison.



In his early college studies, Hill first considered becoming a forest ranger as he loved the outdoors. However, after realizing he'd have to memorize the names of all the trees, he leaned into business and never looked back. Having the realization that "everything comes in a box!" Hill worked for Boise Cascade packaging division for over 15 years before deciding to start his own business. The Boxmaker was founded in Kent, WA in 1981 by Hill, alongside his long-standing business partner, Dave Taylor. Throughout 38 years, The Boxmaker grew from a single facility manufacturer to a leading packaging supplier in the Pacific Northwest with 7 NW locations that serve more than 500 NW clients.



Hill always made time for his employees and was known for many of his 'classic' responses to his 200+ co-workers including, "Do something different," "Business never stays bad and never stays good" "Gotta sell it for more than you bought it for, this isn't a hobby!" He was a natural leader and mentor who believed in the power of people to solve problems and get things done. Just no whining, please!



Even after over 50 years in the packaging industry, Hill remained motivated to work with his extended team each day and grow his business and to help lead the integration of new technologies. Hill and his management team led to Boxmaker's recent applications of emerging digital print technology for corrugated and created one of the world's largest capacity digital print facilities.



In his free time, Hill loved fly-fishing, hiking, music, modern art (especially Calder), and working with woodworkers and designers on small home projects. As a part-time resident for more than 20 years, Sun Valley, Idaho was his happy place. He also took frequent trips to Montana to catch "football sized brown trout" with his friends there.



He was an avid sports fan but never expected his team to win. He liked to be pleasantly surprised when they did. He loved attending all sports events including the Mariners, Sonics, Husky Women's Basketball, and cheering on his daughter Laura while playing basketball for Seattle University. Hill was also active in his own community and participated on the board of directors for the Parents' Advisory Board at Seattle University and created an endowment for the Idaho State Business College.



He is survived by his longtime partner and loving companion, Joanne Bradley, his son Dave Hill Jr. and his wife Amber, and his daughter Laura Hard, and four grandchildren: Henry, Finn, Molly, and Tate. Preceding his death, younger brother, Jim Hill, died also of pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 53.



Dave would hate all the fuss we are making about his passing but always loved a good celebration.



A memorial service will be announced soon, details will be posted at his company's site: https://www.boxmaker.com/dave-hill/



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to either:



Healing Waters: A physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing https://projecthealingwaters.org/ OR:



Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation:



https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now



Sign Dave's online Guest Book



at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries