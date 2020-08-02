David A. Bennett



Just after midnight on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, David A. Bennett passed peacefully from this life at his home in Arlington, Washington. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on April 10, 1951, he traveled around the US for many years with his family, finally settling in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.



Through a chance meeting at a party in Bothell, he met Shelley Wockner. As fate would sometimes do, his date left the party with Shelley's date and from there started a relationship resulting in marriage on September 8, 1973 and the births of 5 wonderful children.



David Bennett of Arlington, WA, Beth Hammerberg, Wenatchee, WA, Jack Bennett, Arlington, WA. Ryan Bennett Arlington, WA and Jullian Bennett Everett, WA. Through these amazing children a wonderful family resulting in 21 grandchildren (with another on the way shortly) was formed.



In the last two years, it was discovered that Dave had myelofibrosis, a bone marrow condition that caused severe swelling of the spleen and chronic anemia. In this disease, the bone marrow stops producing either white or red blood cells properly, creating abnormal cells the spleen then tries to filter causing that to swell. Last month he was hospitalized when things changed as his condition flipped to acute leukemia and kidney failure. Not one to give up on life, he came home to his family on June 26th determined to fight this and putting all he had into that fight. For a moment we all though he was winning as all his tests stabilized. We believed he has a slight stroke on Tuesday because of physical appearance and weakness. He did not want to go to the hospital, so he stayed at home with his wife, Shelley, and two of their sons.



Dave pursued many interests over the years; he attended college and studied music, he worked at the bus companies in Seattle and Everett. He was a journeyman diesel mechanic working on heavy equipment and buses. He ran an asphalt plant in Machias, WA for over 15 years. Because of the types of work this involved, he eventually wound up on disability, unable to work but giving him the opportunity to spend more time with his family.



He loved life so much, but he loved his family more. In his opinion there was no life without his family. Thankfully, his family learned that lesson also and will sorely miss him and all the lessons about living that he shared with us over the years.



Due to the coronavirus limitations, the service will be invitation only but will be available to live stream. Please contact Ryan Bennett at rkbennett26@hotmail.com for invitation to live stream. Reception to follow at a private location because of social distancing.



