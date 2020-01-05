|
David A. McKinley
Wailea, HI
David A. McKinley, FAIA, 89,
formerly of Seattle, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice Maui on December 12, 2019. He was born to David and Irene McKinley on March 7, 1930 in Spokane, Washington.
David always proudly introduced himself as "Architect" because architecture for him was not merely a profession, but a deep and enduring passion which led to a long life of practice, study, and patronage. After graduating with a degree in architecture from the University of Washington in 1953, he devoted himself to fostering design excellence in the built environment as a designer, mentor, and benefactor, earning nearly a hundred local, regional, and national design awards.
From almost the beginning of his career, David was devoted to "design futures," or long-term innovation and sustainability in architecture; and he worked tirelessly to cultivate in young architects an ethos for multi-disciplinary teamwork to integrate the insights of sociology, technology, and ecology into design and urban planning.
His commitment to design futures culminated in two initiatives at the College of Built Environments at the UW. With his wife Jan, he established the Jeannette and David McKinley Endowment for the Design of Future Architectural Environments in 1992, and also The McKinley Futures Studio in 2014 with a named and dedicated studio space in Gould Hall.
David served as president of the Seattle Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and was honored as a Fellow (FAIA) in 1974. In 1999, he received the chapter's Gold Medal of Honor for "Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in Architecture."
His many notable projects include the UW's Central Quadrangle Plan with Odegaard Library and Meany Hall; high rise buildings 1111 3rd Avenue, 999 Third Avenue, 1201 Third Avenue, One Bellevue Center, and Symetra Tower in Bellevue; the Magnolia Branch Library, Jefferson Terrace Tower, Japanese Presbyterian Church, KCTS Channel 9, Alaska Airlines Headquarters, and Seattle Central Community College renovations.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan; daughters, Laurie, Diana, and Teri; son, Timothy; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Hospice Maui, 400 Mahalani St., Wailuku, 96793.
