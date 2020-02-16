|
David A. Price
David A. Price, age 84, died peacefully on January 30, 2020,
at a memory care facility in Lynnwood, WA. He was a long time resident of Kirkland, WA.
Dave was born in Menomonie, WI. to Henry and Wilma (Webert) Price. He was raised on the Price family farm in Knapp, WI. graduating from Dunn County School of Agriculture, Menomonie, WI. in 1953. Dave served in the Air Force.
He married the love of his life, Wilma Skyles, in Snoqualmie, WA. in 1963. He was a school teacher and taught at Lakeview and Helen Keller Elementary Schools in Kirkland, retiring in 1992.
Dave enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, fishing and was a passionate sports fan, following and always willing to talk about the Seattle Seahawks, Mariners and the Huskies.
He was a member of Rose Hill Presbyterian Church for many years, faithfully serving wherever needed. He and his wife helped to lead mission trips from their church to Guatemala and hosted foreign exchange students.
A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at Rose Hill Presbyterian Church, 12202 NE 90th Street, Kirkland, WA. on
Friday, February 21st at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020