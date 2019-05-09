David A. Tilden



David A. Tilden, a resident of Renton, Washington, was born on April 24, 1965 and went to his heavenly home on April 30, 2019. David was born and raised in Newberg, Oregon and attended Seattle Pacific University, graduating in 1987. He worked in the container and packaging industry as a salesman and operations manager for TricorBraun in Kent. Along with his work, David loved the coast. He was devoted to the Lord and the church.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth Tilden. He is survived by his brothers, Harold (Pam) and Les (Juanita); nephews and nieces Peter, Mary (Alex), Paige (Lindsey) and Jeana; and many other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held



on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at



11:00 AM at the First Free



Methodist Church, 3200 Third Ave.



West, in Seattle at the Fine Center.



Contributions may be made to a .