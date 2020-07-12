David Alan Ayres



Age 66, David Ayres passed away July 4, 2020.



David was born May 3, 1954 in Seattle, WA to Walter and Shirley (Gregory) Ayres and was the youngest of four boys. He married Jeannine Odegaard in 1981 and the couple raised two children in the Lynnwood area.



David never shied away from an honest day's work and was proud to have a fulfilling career in the aerospace industry. David and Jeannine retired to Florence, AZ to enjoy several years of sunshine and fun in the desert. The couple were active members of their community's pickleball club, where David volunteered his time as the treasurer. He also enjoyed golfing with friends, hiking many local trails and traveling the world with Jeannine.



David was a true family man: a dedicated husband, father and "papa" who always took care of others first.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeannine; daughter, Kelsey Ayres; son, Brent Ayres and his wife, Kati, and two grandchildren, Landon and Aubree.



Celebrations of life will be held later in the Seattle and Florence, AZ areas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store