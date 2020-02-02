|
|
David Allan Langmack
On the morning of January 26, 2020, David Allan Langmack, passed away at age 49 in Seattle. David was born in Seattle on March 15, 1970 to Paul and Louise (Kovacich) Langmack. He graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School in 1988 where he excelled in baseball and football. He ran a Snap-On franchise for 14 years throughout the Burien area. On July 27, 1996 he married Kristine A. Brosnan and they were the proud parents of two children, Catherine (22) and Jonathan (20). David had a passion for kayaking throughout Lake Washington, watching movies, and attending Husky football games with friends. He was known for his infectious laugh and sense of humor. He was the type of man who would give you the shirt off of his back to ensure you were safe and happy.
His passing was preceded by his brother, Steve (K.I.A 2005-U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame, 2012). He is survived by his children Catherine and Jonathan; along with his parents Paul and Louise, his brother Kevin, and aunt Joanne (Kovacich) Barenberg. David is also survived by numerous family members throughout the country.
Remembrances may be made to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
A memorial service is planned at
his family home on his 50th birthday, March 15, from 12-4 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020