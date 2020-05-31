David Allen Hull



David Allen Hull passed away on May 23, 2020 on his 66th birthday surrounded by his wife and two kids. He married his wife Theresa in 1981 and shared a home in Mukilteo for over 33 years while raising their two children: Brandon and Danielle.



David's career at Philips Medical spanned nearly 30 years specializing in cardiac ultrasound. He was known for his integrity and genuine personality. He established a strong work ethic in his children and supported all of their endeavors as their number one fan. He committed 20 years to the Mukilteo Little League as a volunteer umpire and had recently taken the reins as the Umpire in Charge.



David was taken suddenly and too soon. He will be remembered as a supporting and loving son, brother, husband and father. His family will continue to carry and pass along his memory to their future generations.



