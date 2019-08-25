|
|
David Allen Lust
David passed away on June 15, 2019 in Burbank, CA at age 55, after a brief courageous battle with cancer. David was born May 10, 1964 in Spokane and grew up in Walla Walla, graduating from "WaHi." He attended PLU and later transferred to the UW, graduating with honors in 1988. He moved to Hollywood at age 24 to pursue a career as a PR Executive, thanks to a connection from Shirley MacLaine. David was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Lust. He is survived by his mother and stepfather (Nancy and Larry Young); his sister and brother-in-law, (Lisa and Todd Crutchfield); nieces (Lauren and Julianne Crutchfield) and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance. A celebration of David's life will be held 1:00pm, Sept. 21, 2019 at Bellevue Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019