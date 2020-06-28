David Andresen



David Carl Andresen, age 78, of Lakewood, WA passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in early February and elected to spend his final time at home where he was happiest. He was an intellectual mind who was always up for debating politics, discussing history, or spending time on his varied interests; including building electronics, being a HAM radio aficionado, translating and publishing Russian Folk stories, and gardening. The world has truly lost a gifted mind. He is survived and missed by many loving family members, including his mother, Mildred Andresen.



David's wishes were to be cremated and buried next to his beloved wife, Tish. Due to the state of affairs with COVID, a small family service will follow in the future. David's request in lieu of flowers was to encourage you to do something nice for yourself or others in his honor.



