David Andresen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Andresen

David Carl Andresen, age 78, of Lakewood, WA passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in early February and elected to spend his final time at home where he was happiest. He was an intellectual mind who was always up for debating politics, discussing history, or spending time on his varied interests; including building electronics, being a HAM radio aficionado, translating and publishing Russian Folk stories, and gardening. The world has truly lost a gifted mind. He is survived and missed by many loving family members, including his mother, Mildred Andresen.

David's wishes were to be cremated and buried next to his beloved wife, Tish. Due to the state of affairs with COVID, a small family service will follow in the future. David's request in lieu of flowers was to encourage you to do something nice for yourself or others in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved