David Andrew Baca
David Andrew Baca, 40, passed away in Seattle on January 6, 2020.
A community activist and advocate for the homeless, David served as a service coordinator at the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC).
He is survived by his mother, Carmen and siblings, Katherine, Mary Ann (Alfonso), Rueben and Daniel, and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Reuben and brother-in-law, William.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 5 - 8 p.m. at The Stables in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to DESC at www.desc.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020