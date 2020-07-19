David Andrew Mowat, Jr.
Born (April 2, 1964) in Seattle, Washington David passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 in St. George, Utah at age 56 due to complications from a series of strokes. David spent his youth in Bellevue, Washington, graduating from Bellevue High School. He attended the University of Washington, pledging Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following college, he embarked on a life full of adventure, exploration and giving back.
David married Connie Jean Blankenship (Mowat) in 1995 and the two spent many years in the Puget Sound area along with Connie's sons, Brian and Paul, whom David welcomed and loved as his own. David's love of the sun took them to Kauai for a couple of years where he grew organic ginger root and eventually they settled in St. George, Utah.
David was a kind person with a huge, caring heart and was always helping others. He served on the Board of Bridge Ministries, which helps people with disabilities. He was also certified to work with hospice patients. Of all the things he was involved in, what David most loved was volunteering at Seattle Children's Hospital in the Cancer Unit. He would transport the kids to and from the ChildLife Playroom where he would spend innumerable hours entertaining them.
David's many friends and extended family lost a shining, adventurous and thoughtful light in their lives. He will be missed every day by his beloved Connie, his mother, Linda Nordstrom, his father David Mowat Sr. (Cheryl Gordon), sisters Mari Mowat Wolf (Rich) and Kimberly Mowat Bentz (John) and his brother Mark Mowat (Marianne), his stepbrother, Markus Seifert (Jenn), his nine nieces and nephews and his stepsons, Brian and Paul Blankenship. David is now with his grandparents, Illsley and Lloyd Nordstrom, Emmy Lou and Don Mowat, as well as his Uncle Don. He will be forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in David's name to Seattle Children's Hospital to support the ChildLife Program where he spent so much time helping the kids battling cancer. https://give.seattlechildrens.org/davidmowatjr