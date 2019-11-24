|
David Brace "Barney" McCallum
Born on September 3, 1926 to Dave and Maude (Brace) McCallum, Barney peacefully passed away on November 18, 2019 at his home in Seattle, Washington.
Barney grew up in Davenport, Washington, and graduated from Davenport High School. He served in the US Navy on the USS Grafton APA 109 in World War II. He graduated from the University of Washington in Business Administration and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
In 1951 Barney married his childhood sweetheart, Carol Sylliaasen, and they shared 60 years together, which included raising four children, Nancy, Kate, David, and Betsy. He lived a rich and full life with many accomplishments: as an entrepreneur starting McCallum Envelope and Seattle Envelope companies; as an inventor of envelope manufacturing equipment; as the co-inventor of the ever-popular game of Pickleball, which he loved playing, watching, teaching, and critiquing; as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Barney enjoyed traveling the world with Carol, spending time at the family property on Bainbridge Island, playing cards, skiing, hiking, and boating. He had a unique gift of engaging in conversation with anyone and having a genuine interest in learning something new. He was humble, respectful of others, and always appreciated the hard work and dedication of the employees at the envelope factory.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Janet Clark and John McCallum; wife, Carol; and daughter, Nancy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission, the Boy Scouts of America, or the Girl Scouts of America.
A Celebration of Life will be held
on Tuesday, December 17th at 4 pm at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019