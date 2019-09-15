|
|
David Brian Law
11/29/1957 ~ 7/24/2019
Dave died unexpectedly July 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Ronald Law and brother Steven Law. He was born in Everett Washington and resided in Washington State all his life.
Dave was always thinking. He was honest, quick to help out and had a unique sense of humor. At an early age, Dave was an entrepreneur. He began mowing lawns in 1968. His first 'job' was completing his brothers' chores -
getting paid one half of what his brother collected. When their dad realized what was happening, 'dad' paid Dave his brothers' entire allowance. Thus began Dave's interest in being his own boss. Dave's business grew from a few neighbors' lawns, to eventually owning his own landscape business. He took pride in his work, his client relationships being a testament to the commitments he kept.
Over the years, Dave developed an interest in Viet Nam. Initially driven by his love for the food, he educated himself on the traditions and culture, learning the language, and in 2005 embarked on a trip that would change his life. He fell in love with Viet Nam's beauty, and planned to return when he retired.
Dave is survived by his fiance; Thanh Nguyen and her son Riley (Mountlake Terrace), his mother Darlene Kerber (Everett), niece Kate Law Cox (Steven Cox and son Benjamin, Marysville), and many family and friends.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 between 1-3PM, at Lions Hall - Forest Park, 802 East Mukilteo Boulevard, Everett, WA.
David actively supported animal welfare. Remembrances may be made to Pasado's Safe Haven,
PO Box 171
Sultan, WA 98294
360 793-9393
[email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019