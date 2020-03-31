Home

David Brian Wolfe, age 67, passed away on March 21, 2020 at his home in Burien, Washington.

David was born on February 7, 1953 to Harry and Gloria Dudley in Seattle at Madison Street hospital. He grew up in May Valley Washington (Coalfield) and graduated Issaquah High School in 1971.

David is survived by his mother Gloria Lehnert and brother Alan Wolfe.

There are no funeral services planned at this time. Contact info: [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2020
