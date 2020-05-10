|
David Bruce Neely
David Bruce Neely, 80, of Bellevue, WA. passed away April 24, 2020. Dave was born October 2, 1939. He graduated from Queen Anne High School and then went on to attend the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in Business. While at the U of W he became a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He also met his loving wife, Barbara, who he married in 1965. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Dave worked for his entire career in the transportation business, retiring in 2004 after 25 years from being President of Lynden Transport Inc. Dave had a passion for golf and skiing, was a huge Husky fan and loved his family time.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Marguerite, and brother, James. Survived by his wife, Barbara, two daughters, Kimberlee (Rick) and Kristin, and five grandchildren, Grant, Lily, Molly, Luke and Audrey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020