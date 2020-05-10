Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for David Neely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bruce Neely


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bruce Neely Obituary
David Bruce Neely

David Bruce Neely, 80, of Bellevue, WA. passed away April 24, 2020. Dave was born October 2, 1939. He graduated from Queen Anne High School and then went on to attend the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in Business. While at the U of W he became a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He also met his loving wife, Barbara, who he married in 1965. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Dave worked for his entire career in the transportation business, retiring in 2004 after 25 years from being President of Lynden Transport Inc. Dave had a passion for golf and skiing, was a huge Husky fan and loved his family time.

Preceded in death by his parents, James and Marguerite, and brother, James. Survived by his wife, Barbara, two daughters, Kimberlee (Rick) and Kristin, and five grandchildren, Grant, Lily, Molly, Luke and Audrey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Full obituary and

guestbook @ dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -