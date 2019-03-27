Resources More Obituaries for David ONeal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Christopher ONeal

David Christopher O'Neal



David Christopher O'Neal died gracefully on March 11, 2019 surrounded by family in his Seattle home.



David was diagnosed with lung cancer in December of 2017, a day before attending a memorial for his father, A. Daniel O'Neal. To lift their spirits on route to the service, he and his wife, Jane, paid for the coffee for the people behind them at the drive-thru. This simple act and its effect on his well-being inspired David to create a Facebook group called "Live With Intention, Baby." Here David and Jane documented his ongoing dance with cancer while encouraging all of us to commit random acts of kindness and to share our stories. It has become a



phenomenon of sharing love and kindness. A random reading of the various stories always inspires.



David was born in Falls Church, VA on March 12, 1966 and grew up in McLean, VA, attending McLean High School. David moved to Seattle his junior year, attending Garfield High School ('84) where he was a welcome addition to their football team. David graduated as a Political Science major from Whitman College ('88) where he met his wife Jane Wheeler O'Neal.



David worked for Congressman Norm Dicks, then Tolan O'Neal with his family. He earned an executive MBA from the University of Washington and became CEO of Power Tech and Propel Biofuels. He was a general partner at Many Rivers Management, then a VP for Brighton Jones, CEO of his company Getting to Eleven, COO of Triad Financial Advisors, and was hired as a Managing Director at Freestone Capital Management.



David served on the board of the Ballard Food Bank for over a decade and was a beloved coach of many recreational soccer and baseball teams.



To anyone who ever met him, it was obvious that there is no one like David O'Neal. In work, his joy in people's company elevated his business acumen to an art form. The party began when David arrived, even when it wasn't really a party - often including a guitar and singalong. He had a large and magnetic personality. Everyone he met was welcomed with open arms and an offer of friendship that has resulted in countless people who call David their friend. If David said he was going to be somewhere or do something, he was always there, it was always done. His devotion to his sons is legendary as is his adoration of his wife. His example of living is an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.



David is survived by his wife, Jane; two sons, Jack W. and Reed B.; mother, Diane; 3 siblings Beth (& Andi), Reed K. (& Ann), Danny (& Julie).



A life celebration will be held Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at



Benaroya Hall at 1:30 PM.



Memorial donations may be made to "Live With Intention Baby" 3213 W Wheeler St #100, Seattle, WA 98199, a foundation established to continue David's kindness movement. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019