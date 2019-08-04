|
David D. Leland
July 26, 1935 ~ July 21, 2019
David D. Leland passed away peacefully from cancer on July 21, 2019. The only child of Percival and Leona Leland, Dave moved to Seattle with his parents at age four and spent his formative years In Seattle, where he developed lifelong friendships.
Dave graduated from West Seattle High School in 1954, the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry in 1958 and completed Harvard's Program for Management Development (PMD17) in 1969. A Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) Sigma Tau and team member of the University of Washington Husky Football team and Letterman for the 1955, 1956 and 1957 Football seasons, Dave was also awarded the Outstanding Senior Student Athlete Award and the University of Washington Forestry Alumni Association's Distinguished Achievement Award in 1990. Dave served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a proud Marine.
Dave enjoyed a rewarding and successful career in the Timber Industry. He began his 45-year career in the Timber Industry as a Management Trainee at Simpson Timber Company and retired as CEO of Plum Creek Timber Co., Inc. in 1994 (since merged with Weyerhaeuser Company) and remained Chairman until his retirement as Chairman Emeritus of Plum Creek in 2005. Dave held various management positions at Simpson Timber Company and Southwest Forest Industries prior to joining Plum Creek as CEO in 1983. Dave enjoyed his participation and service in leadership roles in various timber industry associations.
Dave was a most loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle (by marriage) and last, but not least, friend. Dave believed in working hard, enjoying life to the fullest and contributing more than he took. He faced his cancer diagnosis with the same humor, pragmatism and courage that he faced all challenges. Family and friends were his focus in life and he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Leslie, family and friends. He indulged his passion for fly-fishing, boating and commitment to friendship with great enthusiasm and enjoyment. Dave was a member of The University Club and 487.
Dave is survived by his wife, Leslie; sons Mark (Simone), Todd (Rebecca), Reid (Suzanna) and step-daughter, Tiffany; grandchildren Hunter (Katie), Tanner (Gaby), Payne, Starns, Courtney, Meredith, Sierra, Norah, Paige, Grant and Spencer; and great grandchildren Madison and Noah; mother-in-law "Terry" Yew; sister-in-law Julie (Mark) Hancer; nieces and nephews Jade, Connor, Teleah and Ian Hancer. Dave is also survived by his first wife, Maralee B. Leland.
A Memorial will be held on August 14, 2019, 4-6 PM, at
The University Club, 1004 Boren Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019