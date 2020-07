Or Copy this URL to Share

David Elmer Nelson



David Nelson was a good man. He was kind and generous to all, including friends and family. The son of Elmer and Doris Nelson, he lived most of his life in West Seattle. David passed away June 17, 2020 at the age of 68. He is survived by his friend and companion of thirty years Diane Wesley Cameron and his sister Joan Doris Nelson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store