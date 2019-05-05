David G. Hamilton



On Saturday, March 30, 2019, David Gordon Hamilton, loving husband and father of six children, passed away peacefully at the age of 81.



David was on born on Nov. 26, 1937, in Seattle to Gordon and Julie Hamilton. He grew up in Seattle, graduated from Seattle Prep and attended Seattle University. He pursued a 40-year career in the insurance business. He eventually settled his family in the Bremerton area.



On June 13, 1959, he married Margot Whyte. They raised one daughter, Patty, and five sons, John, Jim, Dave, Chuck & Stephen.



David was deeply involved in the Boy Scouts and in CYO camping during the 1950s and 1960s. He earned an Eagle Scout medal and was later a Boy Scout troop leader. During this time, his father was director of CYO camping while David was co-founder of the Order of the Cross - the highest honor in CYO camping. He met his wife, Margot, at Camp Don Bosco in 1955, while both were CYO camp counselors.



He had a particular fondness for the sea that culminated in selling the family home and living aboard a 45-foot yacht. David and Margot spent many eventful years cruising the Puget Sound and traveling to dramatic landscapes that surround places like Desolation Sound. They also experienced foreign locales like Mazatlan and Montpellier, among others.



David was an avid storyteller, painter and poet. He captivated friends and family with his humorous and insightful stories. His watercolor paintings and sketches revealed a talented artistry that in later years included detailed wood carvings. Perhaps his greatest gift was his poetry. Several volumes of his writings are collected in book form.



He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.



David was preceded in death by his father, Gordon, his mother, Julie, and his brother, Dennis. He is survived by his wife Margot, his six children Patty (Stanley), John (Becky), Jim, Dave (Leslie), Chuck & Stephen, & his six grandchildren, Julian, Isabel, Gabriel, Angus, Lucas and Milo.



A funeral mass will be held at 11 am, Friday (May 10), at Christ the King Catholic Church, in north Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the David G. Hamilton camper scholarship fund. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019