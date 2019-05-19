|
|
David H. Keating
March 17, 1939 ~ May 4, 2019
Soldotna, Alaska
Former Issaquah resident, David Harold Keating, age 80, passed away at his home in Soldotna, Alaska. Born in Mobridge, South Dakota to Donald and Betty Keating (Mosher), Dave grew up in Issaquah, Washington & graduated from Issaquah High School in 1957.
Dave is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon, his children: Kevin Keating (Theresa) of Seattle, Kim Beauclair (Doran) of Bellevue, David Keating (Jodi) of Montana, Kelly Griebel (Scott) of Alaska, Ryan Keating of California, Melanie Imholte (Brian) of Alaska and Trina Stichal (Ray) of Alaska; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kurt & brothers Douglas & Richard.
In memory of Dave, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019